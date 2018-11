For older adults, protein works wonder in terms of restricting the loss of muscle mass. That is exactly what a recent study has shown, according to which increasing the daily amount of protein intake can enable elderly to preserve their ability to perform daily activities along with preventing the risks of disability. The experts suggest that by consuming protein on a daily basis, the older adults can easily perform daily tasks all by themselves like self-feeding, bathing, dressing and participating in social activities.

“Our findings support current thinking about increasing the recommended daily intake of protein to maintain active and healthy ageing,” reportedly said Nuno Mendonca, lead researcher from Newcastle University in the UK.

The study has been published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society where 722 participants were examined, of which 60% were females. The researchers collected several information from the participants regarding their daily diet, body weight, height measurements, overall health assessment (including any level of disability) and medical records.

A recent media report highlighted that older adults tend to have a lower protein intake compared to younger adults due to poorer health, reduced physical activity and changes in mouth and teeth. The study found that those who ate more protein had lesser possibility of becoming disabled compared to those who ate less protein.

According to the recommendations of the experts, older adults must try to aim to have 1-1.2 grams of protein for every 2.2 pounds of body weight.