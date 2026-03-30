Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho dies at Nairobi Hospital while receiving treatment for a chronic health condition

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho Death Cause: The Nyandarua County legislator passed away on Sunday morning while undergoing medical treatment in India. Read on to know the cause of his death.

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho dies at Nairobi Hospital while receiving treatment for a chronic health condition in India

David Kiaraho Health: In a tragic incident, Ol Kalou Member of Parliament (MP) David Njuguna Kiaraho died at the age of 62 while receiving treatment in Nairobi Hospital on Sunday. He was 62.

Announcing the heartbreaking news, the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said - "It is with profound sorrow that I hereby notify Members of the National Assembly and the entire Parliamentary fraternity of the untimely demise of Member for Ol Kalou, the Late David Njuguna Kiaraho, MP who passed away today, Sunday, 29th March 2026 at around twenty minutes past 1am while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital," noted Wetangula.

The late Kiaraho was serving his third term as the Member for Ol Kalou Constituency having been first elected to the National Assembly during the 2013 General Elections.

This is a developing news, more details will be added soon...

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