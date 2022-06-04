Odisha Reports 2 Swine Flu Cases After MP, Kerala: Health Authorities On Alert

Odisha has reported the reemergence of swine flu cases as infections rise in other states. Here's what health authorities have to say amid the outbreak.

Following Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, Odisha confirmed two cases of swine flu on Friday. The two people who tested positive for the H1N1 virus, a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, are being treated at a private hospital, according to an official. Cases of swine flu have been found in the state for nearly two years.

According to sources, the two instances were confirmed when their samples tested positive for H1N1, and the hospital said that they were no longer in danger. The government, according to the official, is well equipped to deal with the issue.

Swine Flu Cases In Kerala

An official statement said that a 12-year-old girl from the Kozhikode district in Kerala has died due to swine flu. The lab reports confirmed that she was infected with the virus on Thursday, and she passed away on Sunday. Her twin sister is currently undergoing treatment for the H1N1 virus. Health authorities in the state are closely monitoring the situation as Kerala has been witnessing a slight surge in swine flu cases during the past few years.

Swine Flu Cases In Madhya Pradesh

Reportedly, three people in Madhya Pradesh have been found to be infected with swine flu, and are currently under observation for the same. Dr BS Saitya, the chief medical and health officer (CMHO), stated on Wednesday that two men and a woman afflicted with the H1N1 virus are being treated at a local hospital and their condition is stable.

According to him, H1N1 illness has begun to spread throughout the city as a result of the detection of these cases. Meanwhile, the health service has conducted a study of the areas where swine flu patients dwell to determine whether those who came into touch with them have also contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government is all set to declare the swine flu outbreak a state disaster after the death of 37,000 pigs. Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given a heads up on the declaration. A swine flu outbreak has put health authorities on alert.

Health Authorities On Alert Amid Swine Flu Outbreak

Meanwhile, the Odisha government said that they are well prepared to deal with the reemergence of swine flu cases. H1N1 was declared a pandemic from June 2009 to August 2010, however, it is still circulating as a seasonal virus around the world. Since 2010, 840 people have been infected with H1N1, with 110 deaths in the state. In 2017, the outbreak was at its peak, with 414 persons sick and 54 deaths. In 2019, five of the 206 positive patients have died. In 2010, the state recorded 92 positive cases and 29 deaths, while in 2015, the state reported 76 cases and 13 deaths.