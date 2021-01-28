On January 16 India saw the start of the world’s largest mass vaccination drive as the country started vaccination citizens against the COVID-19 virus. But many people had misgivings and fears about taking the lifesaving shot. This is due to the air of uncertainty surrounding the vaccines that have been approved for use in the country. Of the two approved vaccines Covishield and Covaxin phase 3 trial results are still not out for the latter. Doctors and scientists have tried to allay the fears of the general population by publicly taking the vaccine themselves and giving out statements regarding the