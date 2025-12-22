Odira Nwobu Cause Of Death: Nollywood Actor Dies In South Africa At 43, Autopsy Reveals That He Was Poisoned

Nollywood actor Odira Nwobu dies at 43 in South Africa. Autopsy reveals poisoning, shifting focus from health issues to a possible criminal investigation.

The tragic death of Nollywood actor and popular skit maker Odira Nwobu has taken a dramatic turn with the release of an autopsy report. While earlier reports indicated that the actor died of high blood pressure while on holiday with friends in South Africa, a medical test has now proven poisoning as the true cause of death. The discovery has sent shockwaves across the entertainment world, changing the focus from a natural health issue to a possible criminal inquiry.

Odira Nwobu's Cause Of Death

Arthur Scott, Odira's director, has confirmed that the autopsy findings circulating online are accurate, although he admits the revelation has raised more concerns than answers. "We are yet to get the full report, but all of this is confusing because we can't understand how he was poisoned," he said.

South African Authorities Launch Further Investigation

South African security authorities are apparently conducting further investigations to determine the circumstances behind the poisoning.

Shock And Mourning Across Nigeria

The news of his death has startled many in Nigeria, triggering an outpouring of sadness online from fans and colleagues alike for the Nollywood star, who appeared in over 60 films over his career and was well-known for his comic attitude and babyface.

According to Emeka Rollas, president of the Actors' Guild of Nigeria, the actor had been to South Africa with a group of social media influencers to promote a Nigerian-owned real estate company.

Viral Videos Sparked Initial Concern

On Monday, videos showing the actor's motionless body went viral, sparking concern. We were startled to get calls from Nigeria confirming the young man's death while we were still contemplating how to deliver the news to his family," Mr Chukwudi, a legal consultant to the Nigerian firm that planned the trip, told.

An ambulance was dispatched to Nwobu's hotel in the town of Benoni, near Johannesburg, after he was discovered alone in his room "gasping for breath," he claimed.

Paramedics attempted to keep the actor alive with a defibrillator, but he died at the scene before being transported to the hospital, according to the lawyer.

About Odira Nwobu

Odira Nwobu, born in 1982 in Nigeria's south-eastern state of Enugu, received his first professional job right out of secondary school in the film Joseph the Dreamer. He had a successful profession but suffered from feeling typecast, he told BBC News Igbo in 2021, prompting him to resort to content creation for more independence.

He amassed hundreds of thousands with his TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube profiles. Nwobu escaped a traffic accident in July, which caused many people to believe he had died. Local media reported that the actor was not married. According to reports, he left no children behind.

