Several European countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in view of the reported risks of unusual blood clots after vaccination. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has also confirmed 30 cases of blood clots, including 22 cases of cerebral vein thrombosis and eight other types of thrombosis, associated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. But the agency said that the risk is "very small" and the benefits of the getting the jab outweigh any risks. On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also said the link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the occurrence of blood clots is "considered plausible but not confirmed."

An interim statement released by the WHO's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) said that the cases of blood clots among individuals who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine are very rare, but specialized studies are needed to fully understand the potential link. The committee said it will continue to collect and review further data. It also pointed out that the possibility of such rare adverse events following immunizations should be assessed against the potential of the vaccines to prevent infections and reduce deaths from Covid-19. As of April 7, 2021, At least 2.6 million people have died of Covid-19 worldwide, according to the WHO data. Earlier on the same day, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots link but said that it should still be listed as very rare side effect.

Serious side effects after vaccination

According to the WHO, mild side effects are "expected" and "common" within two or three days after getting the Covid-19 vaccines. "Vaccines, like all medicines, can have side effects. The administration of vaccines is based on a risk versus benefit analysis," IANS quoted the GACVS as saying in the statement.

In case of any severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, neurological symptoms such as severe and persistent headaches or blurred vision, tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of the injection, from around four to 20 days following the vaccination, the WHO recommends people to seek urgent medical attention.

