The coronavirus pandemic, which began in China's Wuhan city December last year, has so far killed nearly 8 lakh people worldwide. Current data suggests that older people and those with underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension have increased risks of more severe outcomes with COVID-19, including death. Some studies have also listed obesity as a high-risk factor for coronavirus infection and mortality. But it was unclear until now whether excess weight itself was a culprit or the health problems that accompany obesity, like metabolic disorders and breathing problems, led to the death of obese COVID-19 patients.

Now, a new study has identified extreme obesity as an independent risk factor for dying among COVID-19 patients, particularly among younger and middle-aged men. The researchers came to the conclusion after analysing thousands of patients treated at a Southern California health care facility.

However, the researchers didn't see body mass index (BMI) as an important risk for COVID-19 death among older people and females at any age.

This is possibly because men tend to have more visceral and abdominal fat than women, they explained in a paper published in Annals of Internal Medicine on Wednesday.

So, if you’re overweight or obese, it’s very important to bring down your weight to a healthy range to reduce your risk of COVID-19 complications.

Effective tips to lose weight during the lockdown

A BMI of 30 or more is an indicator of obesity, while normal weight ranges from a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9. Eating a healthy diet and getting more physical activity is the best way to control or prevent obesity. Here are some sure shot ways to lose those extra kilos during the lockdown.

Cut bad fat and add more good fat

Not all fat is bad for health. Research has shown that consumption of healthy dietary fats, such as polyunsaturated fats, can improve cholesterol levels and reduce obesity risk. Some of the best sources of healthy fats are avocados, olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish.

Say no to processed and sugary foods

Most processed foods are full of refined carbohydrates, added sugars, fat and salt, which appeal to the human palate and encourage overeating. According to a study published in Cell Metabolism, people who ate ultra-processed foods consumed more calories and gain more weight than those on a minimally-processed diet.

Fill your plate with more veggies and fruits

Vegetables and fruit are low in calories and high in essential nutrients. They are also high in fibre that has been shown to increase fullness, improve gut health, and promote weight loss. Thus eating more vegetables and fruit can help control your calorie intake and reduce overeating. For adults, fruit and vegetable intake should be five to nine servings per day.

Join an online aerobic class

Aerobics exercise is considered to be the most beneficial way of losing excess fat. This form of exercise increases flow of oxygen, which is essential to losing weight. Besides reducing your fat, it also helps increase your muscular endurance.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week for maintaining or losing weight, among other benefits.

Get your family on board in your journey

Research has shown that having friends or family members who are supportive of your healthy eating and exercise goals is important for sustained weight loss. Also, it is easier to stick to your weight loss plan when you’re surrounded by a strong support system.