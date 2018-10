The data that is there suggests that men are more prone to colon cancer more than women. However, women too have certain risk factors that can make them prone to the cancer. A recent study suggests that women who are overweight or obese have up to twice the risk of developing colorectal cancer before age 50 in contrast to women who have what is considered a normal body mass index.

In the United States, overall rates of new colorectal cancer cases and deaths from the disease have decreased steadily since 1980, largely owing to recommended colonoscopy screening starting at age 50. For reasons that remain unknown, new cases of, and deaths due to, both colon and rectal cancers have been increasing for younger adults ages 20 to 49.

The Indian diet that is rich in fibre and also includes a lot of vegetables and fruits in them keeps the colon healthy for long and protects us from this form f cancer. But as we keep aping the western culture, increase dependency on junk food and eat less of a balanced diet the chances of suffering from colon cancer increases. The study is among the first epidemiologic analyses of the potential contributors to early, onset colorectal cancer, cases diagnosed under age 50. The researchers found that higher current BMI, BMI at 18 years of age, and weight gain since early adulthood are associated with increased risk of colorectal cancer under age 50.

The study included data from 85,256 women ages 25 to 44 in the Nurses’ Health Study II, which began in 1989. The researchers collected detailed information on body weight throughout the life course, family and endoscopy histories, and lifestyle factors at study baseline and every two to four years. Up to 2011, doctors diagnosed 114 colorectal cancer cases under age 50.

The co-senior author and cancer epidemiologist Yin Cao said that their findings highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy weight, beginning in early adulthood for the prevention of early-onset colorectal cancer. They had already hypothesized that the obesity epidemic may partially contribute to this national and global concern in early-onset colorectal cancer rates, but they were surprised by the strength of the link and the contribution of obesity and weight change since early adulthood.

Compared with women with the lowest BMIs (18.5-22.9 kilograms per square meter), women with the highest BMI (greater than 30) had almost twice the risk of early-onset colorectal cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the normal BMI range is 18.5-24.9 kilograms per square meter. BMIs from 25-29.9 is considered overweight, and BMI greater than 30 are considered obese. Early-onset colorectal cancer remains relatively rare at about eight cases per 100,000 people, but since these populations do not receive routine screening, cases often are diagnosed at later stages of the disease, making them much more difficult to treat.

The researchers estimated that roughly 22 per cent of early-onset colorectal cancer could have been prevented had all participants had a normal BMI between 18.5-24.9. On a population scale, this represents thousands of potentially preventable colorectal cancer cases among the younger population. The researchers further found that the higher risk of early-onset colorectal cancer associated with increasing BMI held even among women with no family history of the disease.

The study appeared in the Journal- JAMA Oncology.