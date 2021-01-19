If you’re obese getting Covid-19 shots might not provide you full protection from the disease. According to a report on Nature obesity may reduce the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. Vaccines often don't work well in obese people noted the authors suggesting that a Covid-19 shot might not provide the expected protection in these people. Several studies have identified obesity as a prominent risk factor for severe COVID-19 infection. In fact a new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine in August 2020 suggested extreme obesity as an independent risk factor for dying among COVID-19 patients particularly among younger and middle-aged