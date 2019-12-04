A lot of communities have recognised obesity as a chronic disease. This is because even if patients lose weight, if you wait long enough, everyone puts their weight back on, with only a handful of exceptions, said Professor Arya Sharma of the University of Alberta at a symposium during the International Diabetes Federation Conference 2019 here. He also said that all people, including patients and physicians, believe that controlling obesity is a simple task and is about energy balance on controlling calories, Korea Biomedical Review reported. We can control calorie intake by eating less and outtake by doing more exercise.