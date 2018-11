Obesity can take a toll on your mental and physical well-being. It can lower your productivity. Now, the findings of this new study will amaze you! According to a study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference, obesity and foods restrictions are tied to less food enjoyment. Yes, you have heard it right! Obese people may not be able to enjoy their food says this new study.

Reportedly, 552 adolescents between 11 and 17 years old from several high schools in Granada were examined for this study, their emotional reactions were analysed during the visualisation of images of those sweet foods. The researchers found that those adolescents who reported different types of dietary restrictions, along with those who were obese and those who had unhealthy behaviours unrelated to food, they felt less pleasure, attraction and desire to eat the highly palatable foods at which they were looking.

Reportedly, the researchers explained, adolescence, lined to greater body dissatisfaction, is a key stage for the development of risky eating behaviours, connected both to uncontrolled restrictions on food- which may put them at the risk of eating disorders- and with the stabilisation of overweight and obesity.

Reportedly, having a healthy relationship with food, and this pleasure may be a possible protective factor against eating and weight-related disorders. With recent prevention strategies, it is vital to change the perspective on the enjoyment of food with respect to preventing obesity, banishing the idea of the pleasure of eating. Instead of that, one should enjoy the food and eat it slowly and adopt healthy eating.

(With the inputs from ANI)