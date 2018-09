This is great news for those pregnant women who are obese, overweight and are not being able to control their weight gain. A recent study has suggested that adequate nutrition counselling can help such pregnant women to safely restrict their weight gain during pregnancy. A Northwestern Medicine study showed that overweight, pregnant women gained about two-and-a-half kilogram less during their pregnancy compared to those in the control group and their babies were born with normal weight, highlighted a recent media report.

The approach, according to the researchers, had nutritional counselling on a healthy diet and lifestyle. This guidance for overweight pregnant women was supported by smart phone diet app that is commercially available now via phone and online. This study was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

“We need to help these women leverage this unique opportunity during their pregnancy to adopt a healthier diet and lifestyle plan that they can follow throughout pregnancy and, hopefully, post-partum. These results show promise in harnessing modern technology to help a mom achieve those goals,” reportedly said lead study author Linda Van Horn.

According to experts, pregnant women who are obese and overweight are more likely to the risk of gaining excessive gestational weight compared to pregnant women of healthy weight. Diabetes, preeclampsia, hypertension and birth defects are some of the risks for overweight pregnant women and their babies, say the researchers.