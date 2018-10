For long, it has been believed that both exercise and nutrition are crucial for maintaining bone mass. However, a new research published in the journal PLOS One says that nutrition has a greater impact on bone mass and strength than exercise. For the research which was done on mice, the scientists observed that even after the exercise training stopped, the mice retained bone strength gains as long as they ate a mineral-supplemented diet. According to David Kohn, Professor at the University of Michigan in the US, ‘the longer-term mineral-supplemented diet not only increases bone mass and strength but also the ability to maintain those increases even after detraining. The research also shows that the diet alone has beneficial effects on bone, even without exercising. The data suggests that ‘the long-term consumption of the mineral-supplemented diet could be beneficial in preventing the loss of bone and strength with age, even if you don’t do exercise training.’ This specific research looked at the effects of increased dietary calcium and phosphorous, and found benefits to increasing both.

These are some of the best foods for increasing bone mass:

Fish like sardines, salmon, mackerel have calcium, omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin D can help build bone mass. Mackerel contains anti-inflammatory compounds that can contribute towards building healthy and strong bones. A research has also found that dairy foods such as milk, yoghurt and cheese lead to higher bone mineral density in spine and guard against bone loss in the hip. According to Dr Shilpa Kapoor, Senior Ayurvedic Doctor, Dr Shikha’s NutriHealth, eating foods that balance vata dosha along with including calcium-rich foods in the diet will help in building bone mass. Sesame seeds are known to be heat-producing foods, which aid in balancing the Vata dosha, which can increase the risk of osteoporosis and bone-related diseases by causing low bone mineral density and bone loss.

With inputs from IANS