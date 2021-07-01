Android users will soon be able to store and access COVID-19 vaccination and test cards on their mobile devices as Google has updated its Passes API that makes it easier for customers to save boarding passes, loyalty programs, gift cards, or tickets to their phones for easy access at any time, anywhere. Users will be able to quickly access a digital version of the COVID Card saved on their device through a shortcut on their device home screen, even while they are offline or in places with poor internet coverage. Google claims that it does not keep a copy of a user’s COVID vaccination or test information for privacy reasons. Users will also have to explicitly store this information on each device if they wish to access it on numerous devices. Also Read - Doctor's Day 2021: Honouring Frontline Heroes Who Risked Their Lives To Save Ours During The Covid Pandemic

Google stated that the user's COVID Card information is not shared with any of its services or third parties and that it is not used for ad targeting. In terms of security, storing a COVID Card on a device necessitates the use of a lock screen. To access their COVID Card, users must enter their device's password, pin, or biometric information. The feature will be available in the United States first, followed by other nations across the world. It will be accessible on Android 5 or later devices that have been certified by Play Protect.

Here’s How To Store COVID Card On Your Android Device

Google has made the COVID Card available to all users with Play Protect-certified devices running on Android 5 or later. If you have a suitable device and your healthcare provider has implemented the new Passes APIs, you'll notice a Save to phone option on your healthcare provider's app or website, allowing you to save the COVID Card to your device. When you touch the option, you'll be asked whether you want to save with Chrome or Google Pay. Even if you don't have the Google Pay app, you'll need to select Google Pay there. If you don't already have one, the card will require you to enable the lock screen on your smartphone.

Once the card has been saved on your smartphone, go to Settings > Google > Account services > Google Pay to locate it. After discovering the card in the Google Pay settings, you can also add a shortcut icon to your device’s home screen. If you have the Google Pay app loaded on your smartphone, slide up from the bottom of the screen to discover the COVID Card.

Because the COVID Card will be kept on your Android smartphone rather than the cloud, Google claims that it will display information even when you are offline or in locations with poor Internet access. Because the card is stored locally, Google is unable to keep a copy of your coronavirus vaccine or test certificate. It would, however, be able to comprehend how you use your COVID Card.

It is crucial to note that the information on the COVID Card will be based solely on information given by government agencies, healthcare organizations, and organizations authorized by public health authorities. Users will be able to keep information on their COVID-19 vaccines and testing on their devices thanks to Google’s new step. However, it is unlikely to be available to the general public at first, since the functionality will be dependent on how rapidly government organization’s and third-party companies working on COVID-19 vaccines and testing implement the necessary adjustments.