Android users will soon be able to store and access COVID-19 vaccination and test cards on their mobile devices as Google has updated its Passes API that makes it easier for customers to save boarding passes loyalty programs gift cards or tickets to their phones for easy access at any time anywhere. Users will be able to quickly access a digital version of the COVID Card saved on their device through a shortcut on their device home screen even while they are offline or in places with poor internet coverage. Google claims that it does not keep a copy of