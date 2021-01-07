Do you have to wait for hours to get your COVID-19 test results? It is not just frustrating for the patients but the delay in realising the test results could lead to more spread of the disease as some people don’t show symptoms of COVID-19. Rapid testing and fast results on the other hand allows people to know sooner whether they need to isolate to avoid transmitting the virus to others. Thanks to University of Birmingham researchers people can now get COVID-19 test results in less than 5 minutes. They have designed a new method for testing that reduces testing