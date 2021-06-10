In a first, Apollo Hospitals today (Thursday) launched first-of-its-kind Comprehensive Textbook on COVID 19, which gives an insight into COVID-19 related clinical manifestations, state of the art treatment and experimental therapies. The book encapsulates the challenges faced in COVID care as well as elaborates on vaccination for COVID and the line of treatment for immunocompromised patients with varied co-morbidities and underlying diseases along with other neurological, cardiovascular, endocrinal, renal and paediatric related health issues. The authors believe that the textbook will revolutionise COVID care for healthcare workers across the world. Also Read - Meat-Free Diet Might Reduce The Odds Of You Contracting Severe Covid-19: Study

The book is written and edited by Dr M S Kanwar, Senior Consultant, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals along with contributions from 79 other senior healthcare professionals from various specialities who have either been on the frontline or have had a role in active Covid care for over a year. According to the authors, the book has been put together based on statistical insights, scientific data and plethora of new reports gathered from the World Health Organization and advisories issued by National Health Services of some of the most COVID-19 impacted countries across the globe. Also Read - Saving the elderly from COVID-19: Getting rid of senescent cells may bring down mortality rate

“The various citations of diagnostic and therapeutic modalities to current literature would be useful not only to health specialists and Resident doctors but also for the medical students. For Internists, critical care specialists, all related medical and surgical specialities this textbook will come in handy as a ready reference,” Apollo Hospital said in a press release. Also Read - The Impact of COVID-19 On Your Heart: Here's What The Expert Says

COVID-19 is the worst health crises in 100 years

Elaborating on the book, Dr Kanwar said, “The Covid pandemic was one of the most unprecedented crisis which humanity has faced in last 100 years. For over a year now we have been battling COVID-19 and everyday has been a learning. Healthcare organisations and workers have evolved everyday since then to ensure that the best of COVID care is provided and best practices are adopted.”

“With rapid developments and new guidelines every month on modalities and management of COVID 19, we thought it is essential to put together a guide that could give health care workers an in-depth understanding of the disease and everything associated to pre and post management along with related aspects like side-effects, long term health problems and vaccination.”

“This novel virus has left the whole world in a state of panic and especially the healthcare workers who had to fight it from the front lines with no clear understanding of the disease or its treatment in the early days. This was battle for them where they could themselves be the casualty, and so it happened with tens of thousands of HCWs having already lost their lives to this virus. I hope this book also becomes a ready reckoner for patients and their families to get detailed information from one reliable source,” he added.

Speaking on the launch of the book, Dr Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “The impact of COVID-19 on humanity has been unprecedented and the human, social, economic and emotional toll that this virus has left in its trail is one of both despair and hope. Despair for the millions of lives lost and hope at the spirit of human endeavour, our resilience as a race to collectively fight against this scourge with diligence, science and camaraderie. It is with this sense of diligence that 80 authors have contributed chapters for this unique book which is timely and well conceived.”

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.