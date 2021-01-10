Researchers at the Carnegie Mellon University have developed an advanced nanomaterial-based biosensing platform that can detect antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 the virus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic within seconds. In addition to testing the platform will help to quantify patient immunological response to the new vaccines with precision the creators said. A study report published in the journal Advanced Materials stated that the testing platform can identify the presence of two Covid-19 antibodies spike S1 protein and receptor-binding domain (RBD) from a very small drop of blood (about 5 microliters). It can detect antibody concentrations as low as below