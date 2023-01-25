'Now' Or 'Never' Situation In Japan As Birth Rate Sees All Time Low

In a recent development, Japan's Prime minister has warned of a 'now' and 'never' situation concerning the falling birth rate in the country. Reportedly, Japan had lesser than 800,000 births last year. The country has one of the lowest birth rates and one of the highest life expectancies in the world.

As per reports, one in 1,500 people in Japan was 100 years old or over. The current population of the country has been 125 million and has been declining for 14 years. Reportedly, the number of births that occurred in 2022 was much below the number of deaths.

As per the country's leader Fumio Kishida, the birth rate of the land is "on the brink of being unable to maintain the functions of society". The leader said that the policies focusing on children and child-bearing have to become the focus of the country and cannot be postponed any further.

In the 1970s, Japan was estimated to have recorded over two million births a year. As per the World Bank, the country's population is falling by -0.5 per cent each year.

Japan has implemented many child-welfare programmes but reportedly they have not shown much success. The government is now aiming to double its spending on policies that promote childbirth and childcare, the prime minister informed.

What is happening in Japan?

As per reports, Japan is one of the countries with the highest life expectancy which means there is a growing number of old people and fewer young people to support them. The country has also maintained a strict immigration policy that could be a hindrance to taking care of the ageing society. As per reports, the attitude towards marriage and family has also changed over a period with more young force focused on work. Reportedly, Japan has an irregular workforce and lacks stable employment opportunities. Other factors also include rising living costs and easy availability of contraception leading to fewer births.

