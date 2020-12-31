At a time when coronavirus is still wreaking havoc across the country, a high alert has been sounded across Rajasthan after Avian Influenza was confirmed in the samples of around 100 crows that were found dead in Jhalawar. The same samples have been sent to Bhopal for further testing. Also Read - 38 UK returnees test COVID-19 positive in Delhi; new strain detected in four

According to the reports, the Jhalawar district administration has imposed Section 144 in the affected area in Radi, Rajasthan.

What is Avian Flu or Bird Flu?

Avian influenza is a disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred. Also Read - COVID-19 UK variant: These Indian States have been infected with the new coronavirus strain

Last year, thousands of migratory birds of about ten species were found dead around Sambhar Lake, the country’s largest inland saltwater lake near Jaipur, Rajasthan. Officials said they suspect water contamination as one of the reasons for the deaths but were awaiting viscera test reports.

The Beginning Of The Avian Flu or Bird Flu

On December 27, around 100 crows were found dead in a local temple situated in Jhalawar, which is an erstwhile princely state situated in the southeast corner of Rajasthan. The city is 341km from the state capital here.

On testing their samples tested positive for avian influenza, forest officials stated.

Jhalawar District Collector Ngikya Gohain immediately sounded zero mobility within one-kilometer area of this temple to ensure there is no transmission of avian/bird influenza.

Precautions Taken

The state has a big poultry industry with over 6.3 million birds, of which the Ajmer district accounts for over 2.5 million birds.

#High Alert In All National And Wildlife Sanctuaries

All national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and other forest areas have been asked to take special precautions after the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases confirmed bird flu in the samples tested so far.

“We have sounded an alert in all parts of the state and issued directions to report to authorities immediately if there is any dead bird,” Mohanlal Meena, Chief wildlife warden told IANS.

“We have received news of bird flu confirmation on Thursday and hence we are advising our forest officers to take all precautionary measures without any kind of delay.

#Immediate Actions To Be Taken

If there is any bird found dead, then immediate action should be taken.

#Early Detection To Stop The Spread

Avian influenza is quite contagious, hence it needs to be identified as early as possible to stop its spread to other birds.

Symptoms Of Bird Flu

Signs and symptoms of bird flu may begin within two to seven days of infection, depending on the type. In most cases, they resemble those of conventional influenza, including:

-Cough

-Fever

-Sore throat

-Muscle aches

-Headache

-Shortness of breath

Some people also experience nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. And in a few cases, a mild eye infection (conjunctivitis) is the only indication of the disease.

The bird flu, also known as H5N1 virus, is a viral infection spread from bird to bird. H5N1 virus can infect people but no human bird flu case has ever been recorded in India despite several outbreaks among birds.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), avian influenzas do not easily infect humans, and it’s unusual for them to spread from person to person.

(With inputs from IANS)