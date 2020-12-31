At a time when coronavirus is still wreaking havoc across the country a high alert has been sounded across Rajasthan after Avian Influenza was confirmed in the samples of around 100 crows that were found dead in Jhalawar. The same samples have been sent to Bhopal for further testing. According to the reports the Jhalawar district administration has imposed Section 144 in the affected area in Radi Rajasthan. What is Avian Flu or Bird Flu? Avian influenza is a disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide