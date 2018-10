This September, San Diego’s Stratify Genomics, Inc. announced Prompt®, a test to evaluate a man’s genetic predisposition to prostate cancer, designed to provide knowledge of an individual’s baseline prostate cancer risk. While we aren’t sure when such a test might touch the Indian shores, but on a global platform, we think this is going to be a great achievement in diagnosis and screening of prostate cancer.

Experts say that prostate cancer is highly curable and treatable when diagnosed in the early stages. This is why it is essential that men know about the risks and act on time to avert consequences. While family history and genetics stands to be prime risk factors, however, experts believe by depending on these risk factors we might miss out on 80 per cent of prostate cancer cases. The screening test that people most depend on – prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing has declined in usage due to controversial guidelines, which has led to a significant increase in metastatic prostate cancer in the recent past.

But Prompt® can take the guesswork out of the decision to have a PSA screening. Rather than screening all men solely based on family history, Prompt® offers a stable, objective measure, including family history, of lifetime risk of prostate cancer. Clinicians can focus screening efforts on men who are at greatest risk and better informs patients of their individualized risk. This test, performed with a cheek swab sample, at any age, can help men know their individual risk and may identify high-risk men.

With a scientific advisory board made up of prestigious names that include Dr Gerald Andriole, Dr Christopher Kane, Dr Karim Kader and Dr Franklin Gaylis, Prompt® is based on a decade of work and hundreds of millions of dollars in research funding. It has been validated in over 10,000 men and indirectly validated in over 100,000 men. The test incorporates the genetic information from dozens of prostate cancer-risk associated SNPs. Stratify is currently working with nine major partners and urology clinics across the country. We hope something like this comes up in the country soon to screen Indian men in a more effective way and avert consequences.