A recent study has revealed that the novel coronavirus may have been introduced into the US as early as December 13 to 16, 2019.

The novel coronavirus may have been introduced into the US as early as December 13 to 16, 2019, suggests a study that assessed archived samples from routine blood donations collected by the American Red Cross. Also Read - COVID-19 could cause ‘hidden’ lung damage that can make you ill for months

While the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the US was identified on January 19, 2020, the scientists, including Sridhar V Basavaraju from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, noted that antibodies reactive against the coronavirus were detected in 106 of the 7,389 specimens. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccine in India: Latest updates from drug makers, ICMR and Health Ministry

According to the research, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, 84 of the samples specifically had neutralising activity against the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which enables it to enter host cells. Also Read - Over one-third kids with Covid-19 show no symptoms: Should you worry about asymptomatic infection?

“The presence of these serum antibodies indicate that isolated SARS-CoV-2 infections may have occurred in the western portion of the US earlier than previously recognised, or that a small portion of the population may have pre-existing antibodies that bind SARS-CoV-2,” the researchers wrote in the study.

Since some parts of SARS-CoV-2, such as the S2 subunit of its spike protein, are more conserved across human coronaviruses, they said the findings raised questions on whether the detection of reactive antibodies indicates actual infections with the novel coronavirus earlier than recognised.

In order to overcome this doubt, the scientists performed more specific tests of the samples against the S1 subunit of the novel coronavirus.

“The S1 subunit has been reported to be a more specific antigen for SARS-CoV-2 serologic diagnosis than the whole S protein,” they explained in the study.

Citing recent research, the scientists also noted that the sera from patients with confirmed infection with human coronaviruses did not contain IgM or IgA antibodies.

“Therefore, the presence of IgM or IgA antibodies and S1-specific binding activity may distinguish antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 from antibodies to human common coronaviruses,” they added.

On further analysis, the researchers found that 84 of the 90 reactive sera had neutralising activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and 39 had both IgG and IgM SARS-CoV-2 S-specific antibodies.

They said two sera had surrogate neutralisation activities, and one had SARS-CoV-2 S1-specific antibodies.

Based on the analysis, the scientists said “at least some of the reactive blood donor sera could be due to prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

“The findings of this report suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infections may have been present in the US in December 2019, earlier than previously recognised,” the researchers wrote in the study.

However, scientists believe further studies involving retrospective analyses of human specimens with molecular or serologic methods are necessary to further corroborate the findings.

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.99 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to over 94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities.

How to stay safe amid the rising number of COVI-19 cases?

The single best thing you can do to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly – particularly before you eat, touch your face or any other body parts. Carry a hand sanitizer always and protect yourself wearing a good quality mask. Also, make sure to not use the same mask twice. You can use a cotton mask and wash it off immediately after you are back home, or you can also get yourself a few use-and-throw face masks.

The virus is most likely to enter your body from your own contaminated hands when you touch your nose, eyes, and mouth. So, it is extremely important to keep your hands clean. Also, make sure to maintain social distancing. Make sure to eat healthily and include vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Why? Since this can help you to boost your immunity and help your body stay safe from the novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from Agencies)