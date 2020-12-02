The novel coronavirus may have been introduced into the US as early as December 13 to 16 2019 suggests a study that assessed archived samples from routine blood donations collected by the American Red Cross. While the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the US was identified on January 19 2020 the scientists including Sridhar V Basavaraju from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US noted that antibodies reactive against the coronavirus were detected in 106 of the 7389 specimens. According to the research published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases 84 of the samples specifically