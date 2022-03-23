Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Approval: Price, Doses, Side Effects And Other Details

Novavax has become the fourth COVID-19 vaccine in India to get approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) (DGCI) for emergency use among adolescents and older. A biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, Novavax, said that they have been given emergency use authorisation for the age bracket 12-18 years in India.

Novavax COVID vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name Covovax and is the first protein-based vaccine authorized for use in this age group in India. Announcing the news, Stanley C Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax, said, "We're proud of this first approval in adolescents given the efficacy and safety that our data show in this population and that our COVID-19 vaccine will provide an alternative protein-based vaccine option for individuals 12 years of age and older in India."

How Does The Vaccine Work?

Talking about the vaccine and its efficacy, the researchers said that they inserted a modified gene into a virus, called a baculovirus, which was then allowed to infect the cells. Then these forms several spike protein, just like coronavirus. Then the researchers curated all the spike protein together into nanoparticles and after that, they are injected into the human body via the vaccine where the immune system mounts an antibody response so that if the body encounters coronavirus in the future, its immune system is ready to fight it off effectively. The vaccine is given in two doses, 21 days apart.

Doses of Novavax COVID Vaccine

The vaccine makers have said that Novavax is a two-shot vaccine against COVID-19. And, it is to be given in two doses, 21 days apart.

Price Details of the Vaccine

According to the sources, the Novavax vaccine is expected to cost Rs 1,114 per dose.

Is The Vaccine Effective?

Speaking to the media, the vaccine makers said that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is 90 per cent. The vaccine-making company also said that the Novavax vaccine has shown success among the high-risk populations (the group of people who are over the age of 65, under age 65 with certain comorbidities, or having life circumstances with frequent COVID-19 exposure.

Side Effects of Novavax COVID Vaccine

Some of the common side effects of Novavax COVID-19 vaccines are:

Headache Fatigue Muscle pain Pain in the injection site