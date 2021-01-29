Today there are many vaccine candidates in the market each claiming a certain degree of efficacy against the COVID-19 virus that has held the world hostage for a year now. Many countries have already embarked on mass vaccination programmes and Vaccine manufacturing companies are doing all that they can to ramp up production so that the maximum number of people can be vaccinated at the earliest. Against this backdrop US-based biotechnology company Novavax on Friday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine was 89.3 per cent effective in preventing the viral disease. The announcement comes after the results of a trial conducted