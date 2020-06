World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19 after his Adria Tour tennis project held two events while ignoring social distancing, as per a Daily Mail report. His wife Jelena Djokovic has also tested positive. Earlier, Viktor Troicki became the latest player to test positive for the viral infection after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour. Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had also tested positive, raising doubts over tennis governing bodies’ intentions of restarting the tour. The tournament was to be played across countries that constituted former Yugoslavia. Djokovic has been criticized for going forward with the tour amid the pandemic and for flouting social distancing rules. Britain’s Dan Evans lashed out at Djokovic, saying the Serb should “feel some responsibility” after Dimitrov and Coric tested positive. World No.40 Nick Kyrgios had also slammed the decision to go ahead with the tour. Also Read - Patanjali's Coronil Kit: Ingredients, dosage and price of the Ayurvedic drug that promises to cure COVID-19 in a week

Sporting events foster spread of virus

The very rules that govern most sports put players at risk of viral infections. Most games require physical contact and equipment are not sanitized as frequently as it should be. Crowds flout all precautionary rules, and this increases the risk of spread of the novel coronavirus disease. Moreover, the risk is higher for players because their immunity is already compromised due to high level of physical exertion.

What puts sportspersons at higher risk of infection?

It is a misconception that sportspersons are somewhat immune to infections because they have a very healthy body. On the contrary, their training may actually put them in danger of viral and bacterial infections. Also Read - COVID-19 treatment: Male plasma contains more antibodies than that of female

According to experts, you may be more vulnerable to virus infection if you undertake any strenuous physical activity. This vulnerability may continue for anything between 3 to 72 hours.

Intensive exercise, which most players undertake, may increase the risk of respiratory diseases.

The risk of professional swimmers of upper respiratory diseases increases by 10 per cent when they undergo rigorous training.

If there is no balance between extremely strenuous exercises and recovery, your risk of infection and illness go up significantly.

In most sports, there is heavy exercises involved. Moreover, there may not be much scope for social distancing and many players may be guilty of not taking the necessary precautions. All this ups the risks.

Precautions for sportspersons

It is imperative that everyone take all the precautions that have been put forward to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is true that sportspeople have to maintain their physical strength and abilities through this pandemic. But they can do so by following the guidelines too. Apart from following the usual precautions like wearing a face mask, washing of hands, using a hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing, they also need to be extra careful. They can minimize contact with others by restricting the number of people they train with. Even then, they must be conscious of social distancing and hygiene. They must be careful to avoid crowds and put all events on hold for the time being. People look up to them. So, they need to be an example for their fans and take all the necessary precautions that is a must for everyone.