Not Only Long COVID, Medium COVID Can Also Be Dangerous: Symptoms To Look Out For

Have we been ignoring medium COVID and its impact? Read on to know why you should be careful of short term symptoms of coronavirus.

From asymptomatic infection to life-threatening respiratory failure, the spectrum of illnesses associated with COVID-19 is wide. When symptoms do appear, they usually do so three to five days following the infection. Most symptomatic infections are minor. The most common symptoms are nasal congestion, sneezing, sore throat, cough, myalgias, and headache.

Usually, the COVID infection symptoms timeline tends to focus on either immediate isolation or long term COVID symptoms, which last more than a month or longer. But what about "medium COVID" that we might be missing out on?

Is there A "Medium COVID"?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 10-20 per cent infected with COVID experience medium- and long-term effects after they recover from the initial infection. But are we ignoring medium COVID-19 symptoms in the light of increasing reports on Long COVID?

TRENDING NOW

Reports suggest that some patients experience a "middle-range" COVID, which resolves before becoming a lengthy COVID but lasts longer than usual for viral infections. People may return to work or their daily activities, but something might feel wrong like simple work feels burdensome. Tasks that are performed daily require more effort.

As per reports, the period of medium COVID is shorter than that of long COVID but it can be as devastating. According to the symptoms displayed by people and the diagnoses made by health professionals, those with medium COVID have the same symptoms but for a shorter period. Whether it's a short-term or long-term disease, symptoms including exhaustion, loss of smell, and loss of taste can have a negative impact on your life.

Symptoms Of Medium COVID To Look Out For

While the condition may be shorter than long COVID, the signs and symptoms of the condition are similar. Here are the symptoms you should know about:

You may like to read

Fatigue

Chest tightness

Dry cough

Chest pain

Muscle and joint pain

Sleeping problems

Mood swings

Breathing difficulties

Disclaimer: This is general information provided in the article. Consult your doctor to know if you are suffering from COVID-19.

RECOMMENDED STORIES