Till a vaccine is found for COVID-19, you need to follow all the precautionary guidelines to protect yourself from the virus and also prevent transmission. Wearing a face mask is an important preventive measure in the current pandemic. Of course, washing hands frequently, using a hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing are important too. But a face mask is a physical barrier that offers you solid protection. According to infectious diseases experts, Dr Anthony Fauci, to get over the first wave of the COVID-19 contagion and to return to a semblance of normal life, everybody needs to wear a face mask. In fact, he deems this precautionary measure so important that he even endorses the use of force to enforce compliance. Yesterday, even Google Doodle took up the cause to remind people across the world to wear a face mask. Highlighting the importance of wearing face masks, all letters of the doodle had a mask on.

Google Doodle highlights importance of face masks

Highlighting the importance of wearing face masks, all letters of the doodle had a mask on. It also linked to a series of steps aimed at preventing transmission of the deadly virus. You need to keep your hands clean, not touch your face with dirty hands, maintain social distancing and practice respiratory hygiene. If you are unwell, stay at home and wear a face mask if there are people around. Seek help if you are unwell. The doodle link provides all this information and more.

Do you need to wear a face mask at home?

Experts say that if you stay alone, wearing a mask at home is not necessary. But if live with family, especially the elderly, a face mask will keep you and others safe. This is especially true if you go out for work or any other reason. Besides, you or anybody else living with you may be asymptomatic. So, if you cannot maintain social distancing in the house, it is better to wear a protective cover over the face. According to Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-Doc, "Home made face masks usually have two layers and a usual coffee or tea filter can be put here. This mask is okay. It's a physical barrier. It can be effective in around 40 to 50 per cent of cases." Your home is not a high-risk zone. So, these will work perfectly here. In case you are not wearing this, you must definitely practice social distancing.

Do you need to wear a face mask in your car?

If you are driving your car and there is nobody with you, you don’t have to wear one. But, if there are other people in the car with you, it is always safer to wear a protective cover on your face. If you do have to wear one, choose one without a valve and fit it properly over your face. Wearing a mask may reduce your field of vision. So, choose one that fits tightly on your face. Keep your windows down and the air conditioner off for proper ventilation. You need to wear a face mask in the car if you intend to stop at places during the trip or if you take a cab. You also need to wear it if you feel even slightly unwell. This will protect others in the car with you.