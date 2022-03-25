Not Just Lungs, Omicron Targets Stomach Too: Diarrhoea And Other Symptoms To Look Out For

Some of the symptoms that one may experience in the stomach are - abdominal pain, nausea, bloating, and diarrhoea, rather than breathing issues, coughing, fever, etc.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 has now replaced the delta variant of COVID-19, to become the most dominant strain globally. The omicron variant, officially known as B.1.1.529, of SARS-CoV-2, has three main subvariants in its lineage: BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3. While cases associated with this variant are on the rise worldwide, experts have warned that the symptoms of Omicron can be very different from all the previous strains which were caused by the other variants. According to a study of cases of patients who have been detected with the Omicron variant, some of the most unusual symptoms of this variant can be seen in the stomach. Yes, you read that right. Amid a steady surge in Omicron variant cases, experts have said that this variant targets the stomach more than the lungs.

Some of the symptoms that one may experience in the stomach are - abdominal pain, nausea, bloating, and diarrhoea, rather than breathing issues, coughing, fever, etc. Omicron BA.2 was the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the second wave pandemic in India. "Omicron is affecting the stomach more than the nasopharyngeal area.

Why Omicron Variant Is a Cause of Concern?

Omicron variant of COVID-19, or BA.1 was first identified in South Africa in November 2021. It has over 30 mutations in the spike protein that helps it enter cells. Talking about how dangerous this variant is, experts stated that there are over 30 worrisome mutations in the spike protein of the COVID Omicron variant. Mutations in the spike protein are of high concern to health experts and scientists because they affect the transmissibility level of the variant and tell about how infectious a particular variant is. It also says whether it is able to escape the protective antibodies that the body produces after vaccination or prior COVID-19 infection.

Whether there will be another devastating surge depends on how many people are vaccinated or have been previously infected with BA.1. It's safer to generate immunity from a vaccine, however than from getting an infection. Getting vaccinated and boosted and taking precautions like wearing an N95 mask and social distancing are the best ways to protect yourself from BA.2 and other variants.

(With inputs from Agencies)