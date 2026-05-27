Not Ebola but deadly Measles is sweeping through Bangladesh: 500 dead, over 60,000 infected in the latest 2026 outbreak - Check symptoms and other details

At a time when Ebola and Hantavirus cases are surging in some parts of the world, another virus, potentially more threatening to mankind, is spreading and killing people in Bangladesh. As per reports, 500 deaths have been reported from the country in 2026 - all linked to deadly measles virus.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 27, 2026 9:24 AM IST

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh (Image created using AI)

Measles deaths in Bangladesh: When the world is witnessing the re-emergence of some of the most notorious viruses, such as Ebola and Hantavirus, another deadly virus is quietly sweeping through Bangladesh - Measles. Known for being the most contagious viral infection in the world, this deadly virus has so far killed over 500 people in the country - mostly children.

According to the official figures, a total of 60,000 suspected cases of this deadly virus have been reported so far. In the official statement, authorities noted - "A devastating measles outbreak in Bangladesh has sparked concerns among the health officials, and ever since the virus took off in mid-March, the country has reported more than 60,000 suspected cases and 528 measles-related deaths. Most cases recorded in Bangladesh have been among children aged between six months and five years."

Overwhelmed Hospital Beds, Scared Eyes: Deadly Measles Sweeps Through Bangladesh

While virologists across the world are worried about the Ebola and hantavirus outbreaks, health experts in Bangladesh have reported a scary scene from most of the hospitals in the country. Overwhelmed hospital beds, and morgues filled with dead bodies with innocent people who died after being infected with the measles virus - this is the scene in most parts of Bangladesh right now. But why is this virus so deadly? What are its symptoms? Let's dig it all.

Measles Symptoms

What Is Measles: Everything You Need To Know

The measles outbreak in Bangladesh has led to the death of 13 children in just 24 hours alone, taking the total to 512, according to a health department tally that began on March 15. According to reports, hospitals in Dhaka have been overwhelmed with patients, but they lack sufficient numbers of intensive care beds. Children under five are most vulnerable to severe infection and death, particularly those who have not been vaccinated or have only been partially immunized, health officials have said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), measles is one of the world's most contagious viral diseases, caused by the Morbillivirus genus of the paramyxovirus family.

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The virus infection is usually spread via respiratory droplets of the infected person. It is highly infectious and can lead to severe, sometimes fatal, complications. Some of the most notorious effects of this virus include - pneumonia, brain inflammation and death.

Measles Transmission

Symptoms of Measles: What You Need To Look Out For?

Some of the most common signs that the body shows when it is infected with the measles virus are:

Acute pain and muscle ache A runny nose Persistent cold and cough, accompanied by chest discomfort and pain Small white spots inside the cheeks Ear infections that doesn't go away Water eyes Skin infections (red spots on the skin) Diarrhoea and vomiting Severe breathing issues

According to the experts, the rash begins about 7 18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5 6 days before fading.

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