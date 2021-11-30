Complete Travel Ban And Scientific Methods Can Prevent Omicron COVID-19 Variant Spread

Not Complete Travel Ban, Only Scientific Methods Can Prevent Omicron COVID-19 Variant Spread: Guterres

The World Health Organisation on Monday warned that the arrival of the new variant Omicron is concerning due to the several mutations it is carrying.

Amid rising concerns about a massive rise in COVID-19 cases due to the newly detected variant Omicron, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that to stop the spread of the strain, it is important that nations should use scientific methods instead of banning citizens of certain countries from travel. "I am now deeply concerned about the isolation of southern African countries due to new Covid-19 travel restrictions," Guterres said in a statement.

He further urged that all the governments should consider repeated testing for travellers especially those who are coming from the 'at high-risk' countries, together with other appropriate and truly effective measures, with the objective of avoiding the risk of transmission so as to allow for travel and economic engagement.

Omicron Variant Spread 'Concerning'

The World Health Organisation on Monday warned that the arrival of the new variant Omicron is concerning due to the several mutations it is carrying. The global health body also predicted that the countries must prepare for the severe consequences of this new variant which may trigger a massive surge in cases in the upcoming days. The WHO also warned that the global risk from the omicron variant is "very high" based on the early evidence, and the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with "severe consequences."

"Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors, including where surges may take place," it added.

According to the experts who are studying the virus closely, the most concerning factor of this variant is that it is the most mutated version of the virus which makes it possible to break the vaccine immunity barrier. However, a proper study on this is yet to be done. "Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possible transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high," said the WHO.

