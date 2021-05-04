The Indian government began inoculating people between 18 and 44 years for Covid-19 on May 1, 2021. In this new phase of the Covid-19 vaccination process, more people have registered for the vaccination, but the limited supply has left people confused if they can get vaccinated soon. While people are well aware of the registration process for the Covid vaccine on CoWin app, they are finding it difficult to book a vaccine slot. To help people out, some developers have introduced real-time trackers to send alert to people who have registered when a vaccine slot is available nearby. However, you still need to register through the CoWin portal. Also Read - 3rd COVID-19 Wave May Hit India, Weekend Lockdowns Won’t Help: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

Websites To Notify Of Covid Vaccine Slots Available

Few websites have been created to notify all those who registered for the coronavirus vaccine through an email. Here are the websites that can help:

Getjab.in

Developed by ISB alumni Shyam Sunder and friends, the website getjab.in helps those between 18 and 45 years of age to find a vaccine slot. It promises to notify the 18-45 years age group with an email as soon as slots open in the area. The website contains only one registration page, where you need to register your name, district in India and your email ID. There is an option to register your phone number, but the website is yet to add SMS functionality.

Findslot.in

It is another platform that can help you find a Covid-19 vaccine centre nearby that have vaccines available. Findslot.in uses CoWin open API by allowing the users to search availability by entering individual pin codes. The website notes, “This web app uses CoWin open API to make it easy for you to find slots. Availability changes in real-time. So, book your slot as soon as possible.

Under45.in

The portal under45.in was developed by programmer Berty Thomas to help those between the ages of 18 and 44 to find a Covid-19 vaccine slot nearby. The website only requires state and district information, and no personal details. It creates a list of slots available based on recent searches.

But CoWin Is Necessary

Regardless of what app or website you use to track the vaccine slots, CoWin remains the sole portal where you can register for the Covid-19 vaccines available in India. You can also access the portal via the Aarogya Setu app for Android and iOS. You can also use the portal to look for the availability of slots by entering your pin codes individually. Here’s how you can register on the CoWin portal:

Step 1: Log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Register/Sign In Yourself tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your 10-digits mobile number and get an OTP

Step 4: Enter the given OTP and click on the “VERIFY” button

Step 5: Once your OTP is verified, a new tab will open on its own — this is the Registration of Vaccination page.

Step 6: After this, you need to enter your personal details such as Photo ID proof, photo ID number, name, gender, address and birth year

Step 7: Click on the “Register” button on the right bottom once you have filled in all the details

Step 8: Then, book the time slot and date

Step 9: Select a vaccination centre and click ‘Confirm’ after verifying all the details.