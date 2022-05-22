North Korea Reports A Spike In Mysterious 'Fever' Cases Amid Rising COVID Concerns

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, the country is experiencing a "fever" outbreak with over 2.4 million people showing symptoms.

While most of the world is still reeling from the coronavirus, reports of more mysterious and unidentified problems are coming to light. North Korea the country is combatting the worst COVID-19 outbreak has reported that a large number of patients have been affected by an unidentified fever, which is believed to be linked to the coronavirus. As per reports, approximately 2,19,030 people have been experiencing symptoms of fever. The news comes amid the COVID outbreak in the country for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mysterious Fever Infects More Than 2.4 Million

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that North Korea had added 186,090 new cases of the unidentified fever amid the country's first recorded COVID epidemic in over two years but did not specify how many of these new cases were tied to COVID-19. So far, over 2.4 million people have been diagnosed with the "mystery fever."

More than a million North Korean health professionals have been dispatched to locate individuals suffering from strange sicknesses and put them in quarantine. The US and South Korea expressed worry about the COVID-19 crisis in North Korea on Saturday and offered to supply vaccines to Pyongyang but received no response.

North Korean Govt. Claims Fight Against COVID Is Going Strong

As North Korea continues to witness a massive rise in the number of fever cases amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the country claims that they are taking appropriate measures and achieving "good results" in its fight against COVID.

To combat the extraordinary coronavirus outbreak, North Korea is reportedly increasing the production of medications and medical supplies such as sterilizers and thermometers. According to the KCNA news agency, the hermit kingdom, which has enforced a statewide curfew, is also raising the manufacture of traditional Korean medications used to treat fever and discomfort.

Even as the number of patients with fever symptoms surpassed 2 million on Friday, the administration declared it was seeing excellent outcomes in its campaign against COVID.

