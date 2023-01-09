North India On Red Alert: Delhi Shivers At 1.9°C, Visibility Hits Zero In Agra, Lucknow Schools Extend Breaks

Delhi Shivers At 1.9°C, Visibility Hits Zero In Agra, Lucknow Schools Extend Breaks

For the fifth consecutive day, North India is blanketed with thick fog with temperature touching record low. Here's what the IMD says about the current weather conditions.

Cold waves and dense fog have taken North India in its grip. A sudden and sharp drop in temperature has left the country battling with major challenges. According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports, Delhi's temperature has dropped to 1.9 C, while other neighboring parts are reeling under the severe cold wave threats. The IMD forecast also says that coldwave to severe coldwave will continue to prevail over the Indo-Gangetic plains. Taking cognizance of the weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for certain parts of northern India, including Delhi, for Monday, warning that dense fog, cold days, and cold wave conditions would persist.

Visibility Touches Zero In Chandigarh, Agra

In the latest satellite imagery and available visibility data, the thick fog layer has extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Here are some pictures of the grim cold wave weather conditions from North India.

In Picture: Punjab, Bhatinda recorded a 0 m visibility and Amritsar was at 25 m, while Chandigarh touched 0 m.

Punjab | A thick layer of fog envelops parts of Bathinda city, resulting in reduced visibility. According to IMD, visibility recorded at 11:30 pm yesterday in Bhatinda was 0 metres. pic.twitter.com/CRotwSsJoz ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Similar pictures are coming in from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Lucknow, etc.

Delhi | Dense fog engulfs the national capital this morning, leading to reduced visibility. Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/b08uGZ5cMm ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

You may like to read

In a statement, IMD said, "Cold wave and cold day conditions over northwest India (are) likely to abate after 48 hours. Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar (are likely) during the next 48 hours and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Humans & animals seek respite from the intense coldwave as they sit by a bonfire, visuals from Kanpur. As per IMD, Kanpur to experience 'dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions' today, with minimum temperature dropping to 4 degrees Celsius here. pic.twitter.com/XQO085WoFC ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023

What Is A Cold Wave?

As IMD issues an orange alert due to severe cold waves in North India regions, let us understand what is an orange alert and when is it issued. When the minimum temperature dips below 10 degrees Celcius in the plains, the subsequent maximum temperature drops at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.