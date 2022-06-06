Norovirus Returns In India: Two Primary School Students Found Infected In Kerala; Diarrhoea And Other Symptoms To Know

The virus is very much identical to the diarrhoea-causing rotavirus. Which means it shows up symptoms related to diarrhoea.

A virus that can spread through contaminated food and water, and later lead to severe diarrhoea like situations is back haunting India. On Sunday, the Kerala Health Authorities warned about the return of Norovirus. According to the officials, two primary school students have tested positive for the virus. Speaking to the media about the detection of the virus in the state, the health ministry said, "Norovirus infection has been detected in two children and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness." The doctors who are treating the infected kids said that the two primary symptoms they noticed were diarrhoea and vomiting.

Norovirus: All You Need To Know

What is norovirus? The virus is very much identical to the diarrhoea-causing rotavirus. Which means it shows up symptoms related to diarrhoea. According to experts, norovirus is extremely contagious and can infect and sicken anyone.

How does one catch the virus? The virus spreads through contaminated food and water. Direct contact with an infected person, drinking contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting those unwashed hands in your mouth are all ways to contract norovirus. Therefore, hand hygiene is very important in order to contain the virus spread.

How long does it last? Health officials said that the norovirus infection generally lasts only for two days and that there are not many after-effects.

Symptoms of Norovirus

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the outbreak of another virulent virus can be challenging for the world, however, tracking the symptoms properly and early can help reduce the severity of the illness. Here are some of the symptoms that one who is infected with the highly contagious norovirus may show up:

Diarrhoea Vomiting Nausea, and Stomach discomfort

Above mentioned symptoms are the most common signs of norovirus infection. However, there are some severe symptoms as well, such as:

Fever Headaches, and Body aches

(With inputs from agencies)