Norovirus Cases On The Rise In England: How To Treat Yourself At Home

Norovirus Cases On The Rise In England

Norovirus is an unpleasant illness to catch, but it usually goes away in about 2 days. You can usually treat yourself at home.

There has been a sharp increase in norovirus cases in the UK this year, especially among people aged 65 years and over, according to the national surveillance data released by the country's Health Security Agency (UKHSA). It showed a 66 per cent increase in laboratory confirmed cases of norovirus, as compared to the average number expected at this time of year.

"Norovirus levels are currently the highest we have seen at this time of year in over a decade," said Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety (One Health) Division at UKHSA.

The data showed increase in norovirus cases in hospitals, schools and care homes, with the majority of outbreaks reported in care home settings. In view of the rising cases of norovirus, UKHSA has asked people to take actions to reduce the spread of virus.

Norovirus symptoms to watch out for

Norovirus, which is also known as the "winter vomiting bug", is a stomach bug that spreads through contact with an infected person or with contaminated surfaces. It is highly infectious and causes vomiting and diarrhoea. Other common symptoms of norovirus include: nausea, high temperature, headache, aching in the arms and legs. These symptoms appear suddenly within 1 to 2 days of being infected.

Young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of norovirus infection.

Most of the infected people usually recover completely within 2 to 3 days, UKHSA said. However, the agency advises patients to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, especially those who are at high risk.

How to prevent the spread of norovirus

According to UKHSA, practising good hand hygiene is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of norovirus.

If someone with norovirus vomits, disinfect potentially contaminated surfaces using a bleach-based cleaner or a combination of bleach and hot water. Also, disinfect commonly used objects such as toilets, taps, telephones, door handles and kitchen surfaces.

The agency recommends using disposable gloves while handling contaminated items, and washing any contaminated clothing or bedding using detergent and at 60 C.

Do not let symptomatic people or infected individuals handle food as the virus can spread through food as well.

What to do if you experience norovirus symptoms

To stop the spread of the bug, the UKHSA advises people who are experiencing norovirus symptoms to:

Stay at home until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared. Also, do not send sick children to school or nursery.

Regularly wash your hands with soap and warm water (remember, alcohol area not affective against norovirus)

Avoid visiting elderly or poorly relatives in a care home or hospital.

Avoid cooking and helping prepare meals until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

If you catch the illness, self-treating at home is the best way to help yourself and avoid putting others at risk, noted NHS Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis.

If you have norovirus symptoms, make sure you take enough rest and have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration, the agency suggested.

