COVID-19 comes with many serious complications and there are many things that can increase the risk of death of a patient hospitalized for this disease. According to a new study, some hospitalized patients with COVID-19 experience non-convulsive seizures, which may put them at a higher risk of dying. According to researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, neurological complications may be an important contributor to the morbidity and mortality associated with this deadly viral disease. The Annals of Neurology published this study. Also Read - Emergence of vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variants a strong possibility: Could render current shots ineffective

Non-convulsive seizures as dangerous as convulsive seizures

According to the researchers of this new study, most of these seizures are not obvious. Unlike seizures that make a person fall down and shake, or convulse, seizures in critically ill patients are usually non-convulsive. Now, there is increasing evidence that non-convulsive seizures can damage the brain and make outcomes worse, similar to convulsions. Also Read - Centre lays out a 7-step strategy to deal with COVID-19 spike at district-level

9.6 per cent hospitalized patients had non-convulsive seizures

For the purpose of the study, the research team analyzed medical information for 197 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who underwent electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring. These are tests that detect electrical activity of the brain using small metal discs attached to the scalp. The EEG tests detected non-convulsive seizures in 9.6 per cent of patients, some of whom had no prior neurological problems. Also Read - 'Whole country at risk': Centre warns of second COVID-19 wave - Full list of states on high alert

Risk of death goes up by four times in such patients

Patients who had seizures needed to be hospitalized for a longer time, and they were four times more likely to die while in the hospital than patients without seizures — suggesting that neurological complications may be an important contributor to the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19.

What are non-convulsive seizures?

It is not an easy task to detect this kind of seizure without an EEG because it does not have any outward symptoms. But these are more common that suspected. It is seen in around 10 per cent to 30 per cent of ICU patients. It is an under-diagnosed condition and, often, this condition is associated with poor outcome in hospitalized patients and the same is true for COVID-19 patients too. A patient may exhibit fluctuating lack of responsiveness or confusion. There may be overlapping of symptoms in comatose patients and confusion in ICU is a very common symptom of non-convulsive seizure. It is a treatable and reversible condition but it needs to be detected first.

(With inputs from IANS)