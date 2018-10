Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) refers to the buildup of extra fat in liver cells (more than 5 per cent to 10 per cent of the liver’s weight is fat). The reason for the fatty liver (Steatosis) even in the absence of alcohol consumption. After there is build up in of fat in the liver, it makes it more susceptible to injury and inflammation and this can massively damage the organ. According to recent studies, the global prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is approximately 25 per cent. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or simple steatosis is associated with cardiovascular disease and may progress to hepatic fibrosis, cirrhosis and obesity and insulin resistance. Usually, the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is weight loss and lifestyle modification including diet changes and exercise, as well as smoking cessation, moderate use of alcohol, attention to sleep and stress reduction. When it comes to exercise specifically, the American Gastroenterological Association, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and American College of Gastroenterology, all recommend aerobic exercise as a treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Both aerobic and resistance exercise, are successful ‘in increasing hepatic fat mobilization,’ according to a study.

Some of the aerobic exercises you can do to deal with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease include:

Running: This simple exercise will help burn calories and help you lose weight. Just make sure that you are challenging yourself every day with new speed and timing. Running can also help increase your bone density.

Kick-boxing: This cardio work out can burn up to 800 calories per hour and ups your metabolism. This is ideal for weight loss.

Brisk walking: Brisk walking or walking 100 steps per minute can get your heart rate up, help your body to pump more blood, promote weight loss and tone your body.

With reference from:

Golabi P, Locklear CT, Austin P, et al. Effectiveness of exercise in hepatic fat mobilization in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: Systematic review. World Journal of Gastroenterology.