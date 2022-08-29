live

Noida Twin Tower Demolished: Respiratory Disease Patients May Experience Spike In Health Problems

Noida Twin Tower Demolished:

Patients dealing with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis and asthma may witness an attack-like situation, or the problem may even get aggravated.

Supertech's twin tower in Noida was razed to the ground within 9 seconds on Sunday. The twin towers, Apex and Ceyanne, in Noida's Sector 93A were the tallest structures in the country which were demolished in a controlled implosion. The explosion not only turned the towers into a heap of debris but also filled the sky with thick smoke. The 9-years-old court battle may have ended but what remains is the increase in health problems. According to the experts, patients suffering from respiratory diseases, especially those residing near the demolition area (Noida sector 93-A), may experience a sudden spike in health problems as pollutant particles got mixed in the environment following the fall of the high rises.

Speaking to the IANS about who all are at risk of suffering the worst aftermath of this demolition, Jugal Kishore, head of the Community Medicine Department, Safdarjung Hospital said that patients dealing with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis and asthma may witness an attack-like situation, or the problem may even get aggravated.

