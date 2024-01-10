Noida Techie Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket at 34, Collapses On The Pitch - Video Inside

Noida Techie Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket, Collapses On The Pitch

An engineer collapsed on the pitch and died of a heart attack while playing cricket in Noida on Sunday, showed a video from the ground.

In yet another incident of heart attack deaths in the country, a 34-year-old software engineer collapsed mid-field while playing cricket on Sunday. The incident which was captured on the camera is doing the rounds on social media, highlighting the crucial question of why heart attack deaths are increasingly becoming common among the youth in India.

Noida Youth Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket

Vikas Negi, the engineer, ran towards the other side of the pitch to take a run but collapsed midway. Seeing him collapse, the wicket keeper ran towards him while other players too rushed to help. According to the reports, the youth was rushed to a hospital by other players and was declared dead on arrival.

Watch the Video HERE

TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️ A 34-year old from Noida died after suffering a heart attack during a cricket match.pic.twitter.com/YAgITxhkpR Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 9, 2024

A video doing rounds on social media shows the deceased Vikas Negi walking across the pitch to meet his batting partner Umesh Kumar following a boundary in the 14th over of the innings before collapsing, prompting the wicketkeeper, bowler, and other players to rush to his aid.

Initial police reports say that Negi's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and doctors have declared a heart attack as the cause of death.

Why Heart Attack Deaths Are Increasing Among Youths In India?

In the last few months, several cases of heart attack deaths, especially among the youths have been reported across the Indian states. One of the major concerns is that many of these deceased were either spotted at the gym, playing games, or performing any physical activities.

"This rise in cardiac arrest and related issues is attributed to our fast-paced lifestyle and changes in habits. Heart attacks were previously believed to affect only older individuals, but now they are affecting every other young person between the ages of 30 and 40," Dr Dhiman Banerjee, Apollo Hospitals, told TheHealthSite.com.

What Are The Warning Signs Of Heart Attack?

Some of the warning signs and symptoms of a heart attack include:

Chest pain Chest congestion Excessive sweating Dizziness Extreme tiredness Difficulty breathing Shortage of breathe Upper body pain and discomfort

The above-mentioned signs and symptoms are all related to heart conditions including heart attacks. One should never ignore any of these signs at any cost.

How To Protect Your Heart?

It is essential to understand that the heart is working tirelessly to keep the other functions inside your body on track. It is therefore important to keep the organ happy and safe. But the question is how?

By promoting healthy lifestyle choices. By encouraging regular physical activity and exercise. Take care of your mental health. Take your body's signs and symptoms seriously. Avoid smoking Avoid excessive alcohol.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.