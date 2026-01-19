Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Reports Asphyxia, Cardiac Arrest As Cause of Death - Doctors Explain What Happened

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Noida Techie Death Case: Tragedy struck late Friday night when 27 year old techie Yuvraj Mehta's ill fated car veered off a fog shrouded road and plunged into a deep, water filled construction pit in Greater Noida's Sector 150 setting off a desperate struggle for life that lasted nearly two hours.
Eye witnesses recall his helpless voice that echoed for over 2 hours - desperately asking for help - 'Save me please, I don't want to die'.
Although the young man died after drowning, his autopsy report has revealed the exact cause of death.
Yuvraj, a software professional who was returning to his home in Noida from Gurgaon in his Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, went off the road in the thick fog and over a low, partially broken boundary wall into an empty plot on which a deep pit had been dug for the construction of a large building several years ago.
Things went wrong because of the dense fog and the absence of reflectors on the road. Some people who were passing by heard Mehta's screams and tried to help, but the car was completely submerged. The techie even called his father, Rajkumar Mehta, and told him, "Dad, I've fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I'm drowning. Please come and save me. I don't want to die."
The techie and his car were pulled out of the ditch after nearly five hours of rescue efforts. Mehta, however, was declared dead.
According to the postmortem report, the 27-year-old software engineer who died after his car plunged into a 20-feet-deep water-filled pit near Sector 150 in Greater Noida amid dense fog, asphyxia due to drowning, followed by cardiac arrest, caused Yuvraj Mehta's death.
Let's understand what this condition is, and how deadly is it.
Asphyxia occurs when the body is deprived of oxygen, preventing vital organs from functioning properly. In Yuvraj's case, experts say it likely resulted from a lack of oxygen during a critical incident, which ultimately triggered his heart to stop - This condition is also called sudden cardiac arrest.
According to experts, Asphyxia - the fatal condition can occurs due to several reasons - one of the most common one is when there is any obstruction in the airway, when someone is choking or when a human body is immersed in water for a long time. Experts explain that when oxygen supply drops suddenly, the body goes into cardiac arrest within minutes if immediate intervention is not provided.
Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Ashish Agarwal, Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, said, "Cardiac arrest following asphyxia is a common physiological response. The lack of oxygen stresses the heart and other vital organs. Rapid response is crucial CPR or other emergency measures can sometimes prevent death if applied quickly."
Joint Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narain Mishra called the incident "very tragic" and said, "We are with the grieving family. Based on the family's complaint, an FIR has been registered, and action will be taken against those found guilty."
