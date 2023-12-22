Noida Man Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ghaziabad Reports 3 New Cases: Check Five Common Symptoms of JN.1 Variant

India is currently seeing a sharp surge in daily COVID-19 cases. As per experts the highly transmissible JN.1 variant of COVID-19 is the strain behind the sudden spike in cases. Read on to know more about Noida's first COVID positive case after months.

A 54-year-old Noida resident has tested positive for COVID-19, in the first case of the infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar after several months, officials said on Thursday. "His test sample has been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing. The result is awaited," Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Sharma said.

According to the officials, the patient, a resident of Sector 36, recently returned from Nepal. He works at a private company in Gurgaon and is currently in home isolation. A health official said the patient's sample has been sent for genome sequencing and the result is awaited.

Besides Noida, Ghaziabad has reported three cases so far amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. All the infected individuals are isolating at home.

Common Symptoms of JN.1 COVID Variant

As India sees a sudden spike in the daily COVID-19 cases, experts urged everyone to remain vigilant about the common signs and symptoms of the new virus variant which is spreading rapidly. Here are the top 5 signs that you may notice after getting infected by the JN.1 variant of COVID-19:

Runny Nose Sore Throat Extreme Tiredness or Lethargy Headache Persistent Cough

Apart from these, some of the most common and classic signs of the virus infection include:

Fever Body ache Cold and cough Pain behind the eyes digestive issues

COVID-19 Surge In India

With the emergence of the new JN.1 variant of the coronavirus has caused a recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the world, including India, most states are considering the genome sequencing of all positive infection cases to detect early transmission. India on Friday lodged 328 new Covid infections.

Taking cognizance of the worsening situation in the country, the health department has urged citizens to follow COVID-19 protocol, wear face masks, and use hand sanitizers. Experts are also urging people to maintain social distancing as the holiday season approaches.

