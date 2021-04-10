Vaccine shortage is a real threat that is looming large over many Indian states. The national capital, New Delhi, and the NCR region is also facing a shortage of these live-saving jabs. Amid exponential increase in coronavirus cases in Delhi and adjoining cities like Noida and Ghaziabad for the last few weeks, several healthcare centres, especially private hospitals, have complained about a shortage of vaccines. Also Read - Maharashtra vaccine shortage: Health Minister seeks 'criteria-based policy' for vaccine quota to states

Vaccine shortage in Max Super Specialty Hospital in Vaishali

For instance, the Max Super Specialty Hospital in Vaishali, Ghaziabad, has been facing a shortage of vaccine for around three days. An official spokesperson of Max Super Specialty Hospital group said new registrations for vaccination have been stopped for the last three days. However, the Max hospital administration also claimed that the shortage of vaccination is in Max Vaishali and not in Patparganj in East Delhi. A spokesperson of Max Group said that they are facing some shortage at their Vaishali centre. Therefore they have put new registration for vaccination on hold for the last couple of days. But the spokesperson clarified that the Patparganj centre is not affected. Max, Patparganj has stocks for the next three days and this centre is vaccinating 200-250 people per day.

Shortage in Noida’s Geo, Kailash Hospitals

Prateek Baijal, a resident of Noida, told IANS that his 70-year-old mother was given time for a COVID-19 vaccination shot for April 9 at Geo Hospital in Noida sector 62. However, her mother had to return without receiving a vaccination shot. He had registered through the Cowin App. However, when he reached the hospital on Friday along with his mother, he was told that there is a vaccination shortage. They said that they would call back once the vaccines are available in the hospital. After that they went to Kailash Hospital in Noida, Sector 27 and there too, they were told about the shortage of vaccines, Baijal told IANS.

Similar situation in Greater Noida

Ajay Tyagi, chairman of Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida, told IANS, “Right now we have a shortage of vaccines but they will be available from Monday.” People also complained about shortage of vaccines at a government-run hospital in Greater Noida. However, when contacted by IANS, Sachin Mishra, a senior doctor at a primary health care centre in Greater Noida said, “We have no shortage of vaccines.” When told that people have complained of a shortage of vaccines, Mishra replied, “Vaccination was stopped today (April 10), but it will start from Sunday.”

(With inputs from IANS)