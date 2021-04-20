Drug maker Jubilant Pharmova’s subsidiary Jubilant Pharma on Monday said it has developed an oral formulation of remdesivir for non-invasive treatment of coronavirus. A statement of the company said that they have completed the safety trials of the oral formulation of remdesivir by administering it to animals and human volunteers in the country. The Noida-based drug firm has a production plant near Mysuru. The company has applied to regulator, the Drug Controller General of India for authorisation to conduct additional trials of the novel formulation. Also Read - COVID-19: What Is The Current Status Of Clinical Trials On Herbal Immunity Boosters?

Easy to administer drug

The company hopes to provide an affordable and easy-to-administer drug for treating Covid patients. Currently, an injectable formulation of the anti-viral drug is being used for treating Covid patients in hospitals across the country under medical supervision. The proposed oral treatment is expected to be for 5 days, a duration similar to the injectable dosage form.

Oral drug to ease constraints of injectable formulation

The oral version is set to ease capacity constraints the injectable formulation faces and ensures timely availability for treating Covid patients. The trials from pre-clinical and human studies indicate that the drug is able to undergo absorption when administered using the oral formulation," said the statement.

Firm to supply drug to 127 countries

Jubilant signed a licensing agreement with the US-based drug maker Gilead Sciences in May 2020 to make and sell its Remdesivir in 127 countries, including India. The Indian regulator permitted the company on July 20, 2020 to make and market the anti-viral drug for restricted emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients. On approval, the oral formulation will be convenient to use for treating Covid patients and meet its increasing demand.

About remdesivir

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug used in the treatment of Ebola and hepatitis C. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of COVID-19 last year. This drug robs the capacity of viruses to replicate themselves by imitating the actions of the building blocks of a virus’ genetic material. It is used for the treatment of COVID-19 and should not be used for prevention of this infection.

(With inputs from IANS)