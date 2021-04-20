Drug maker Jubilant Pharmova's subsidiary Jubilant Pharma on Monday said it has developed an oral formulation of remdesivir for non-invasive treatment of coronavirus. A statement of the company said that they have completed the safety trials of the oral formulation of remdesivir by administering it to animals and human volunteers in the country. The Noida-based drug firm has a production plant near Mysuru. The company has applied to regulator the Drug Controller General of India for authorisation to conduct additional trials of the novel formulation. Easy to administer drug The company hopes to provide an affordable and easy-to-administer drug for