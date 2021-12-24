No Social Distancing, No Masks: Disturbing Video From Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market Amid Omicron Threat

No Social Distancing, No Masks: Disturbing Video From Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market Amid Omicron Threat

Shoppers falling on each other and struggling to take steps ahead as people pack themselves in front of street hawkers, the footage in the video has left everybody worried as this can lead to massive transmission of the virus, once again.

Where are the masks? What about social distancing? A viral video on Twitter has left everybody scared as threats of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rise in India. Amid a rapid increase in the positive cases associated with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Delhi has reported a sudden rise in the cases. However, a video that has gone viral on social media shows stampede-like scenes purportedly at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market.

In the video, one can see how people are flouting the basic protocols of the pandemic. Shoppers falling on each other and struggling to take steps ahead as people pack themselves in front of street hawkers, the footage in the video has left everybody worried as this can lead to massive transmission of the virus, once again.

"Sarojini Nagar market - Xmas Bazar. Omicron itself will be crushed to death," Twitter user Sarika Talwar wrote. Here, take a look at the post:

Sarojini Nagar market - Xmas Bazar. Omicorn pic.twitter.com/Q7xe8KJNvX Sarika Talwar (@sarikatalwar) December 21, 2021

With festivals around the corners, streets and shops are filled with customers buying gifts and other necessary items for the celebration. And Sarojini Nagar market, one of Delhi's popular street markets gets extremely crowded during the weekends and the festive season. However, one should not forget the impending threat of the third wave of COVID-19, especially with the arrival of the highly mutated Omicron variant.

Do Not Let Your Guards Down! Omicron Is Already Here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria addressed the media amid Omicron's scare in the country. He urged people to follow two important steps to stay safe - get vaccinated as early as possible and follow the safety protocols which include wearing proper masks, maintaining social distancing, and keeping hands clean.

You may like to read

#Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behavior: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/senr3AoEIw ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

"Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," news agency ANI quoted Dr. Guleria as saying.