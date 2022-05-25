live

No Possibility of COVID 4th Wave In Present Situation: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there is no possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 looking at the current situation.

The daily COVID-19 cases in India have dropped massively in the past few weeks. On Wednesday, the country logged 2,124 new coronavirus infections, taking the infection tally to 4,31,42,192, while the active cases rose to 14,971. According to the data provided by the Union Health Minister, the COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,24,507 with 17 more fatalities. The report further added that the country's active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the current situation, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there is no possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 looking at the current situation. "The COVID-19 recovery rate is very good and Maharashtra has seen very good vaccination results. Hence, I feel that in the present situation, there is no possibility of a fourth wave (of the viral infection)," the minister said. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

