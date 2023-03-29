No OPD Services In Rajasthan Today Amid Ongoing Doctors' Protest

Reportedly, more than 15,000 doctors and faculty members at medical colleges are participating in the protest.

Medical services are likely to suffer in state as government doctors have decided to go on a one-day strike alongside private doctors. However, assurance has been made that medical emergencies shall be tended to as usual.

OPD services in Rajasthan hospitals will remain closed for Wednesday amid the ongoing doctors' protest against the Right to Health Bill which was passed by the state assembly last week. Standing in solidarity with doctors working in private hospitals, the government doctors have also decided to boycott some duties.

Medical services are likely to suffer as government doctors have decided to go on a one-day strike alongside private doctors. However, assurance has been made that medical emergencies shall be tended to as usual.

Amid the fear of the state government taking action against the protesting doctors, doctors of all ranks in the government hospitals have also boycotted their duties for a day. Due to the protests, OPD service will remain closed at the primary health centres, sub-district hospitals, district hospitals and hospitals attached to the medical college in the state. Reportedly, more than 15,000 doctors and faculty members at medical colleges are participating in the protest. Teachers working in government medical colleges have also come in their support.

According to the President of the Rajasthan Medical College Teachers Association, Dhanjay Agarwal, said, "Only OPD will be boycotted during the strike. Patients coming to the emergency and patients admitted to ICUs will be given complete treatment. For this purpose, we have deployed doctors round-the-clock while making the arrangements."

Reportedly, the health department has issued directions to the principals of medical colleges that medical care must not be affected and attendance of doctors, paramedical staff and even teachers will have to be recorded and sent to the department. As per the department's directions, strict action must be taken against doctors who might boycott work.

As per reports, CM Ashok Gehlot had made an appeal to the protesting doctors to call off the strike as the government will offer a receptive ear to their demands.

Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has reportedly contradicted the state's health minister Parsadi Lal Meena's statement that bill won't be withdrawn and said that if necessary, the Rajasthan government will step back if required.

The Right to Health Bill was tabled in Rajasthan Assembly last year in September 2022 and it intends to provide free and affordable medical services in both public as well as private hospitals, laboratories and clinics.