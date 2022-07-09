No Monkeypox Case In India: Suspected Youth In Kolkata Tests Negative

No trace of monkeypox virus has been detected in his fluid samples. The youth will now be treated for chicken pox.

People in India breathe a sigh of relief, as the monkeypox victim suspect in Kolkata has tested negative.

The suspected youth, who had returned from Europe, was admitted to a city-based hospital on Friday, after he developed rashes and suspected symptoms of monkeypox. It's chicken pox, not monkeypox, according to the authorities of the hospital.

His blood and rash fluid samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. According to the report, no trace of monkeypox virus has been detected in his fluid samples.

Confirming the test report, the authorities of the hospital said that the youth will now be treated for chicken pox and will be released from the hospital soon.

New Zealand confirms first monkeypox case

Meanwhile, New Zealand on Saturday confirmed the first monkeypox case in the country. A statement from the country's Health Ministry stated the patient, who lives in Auckland, had recently returned from a country with reported cases of monkeypox.

First female case of monkeypox in Portugal

Health authorities in Portugal have confirmed the first monkeypox case in a woman. Until now, there had been about 473 reported monkeypox cases, all male patients.

Symptoms of monkeypox

Commonly reported monkeypox symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

How monkeypox spreads

According to WHO, most reported cases so far have been identified through sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health-care facilities and have involved mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men.

With inputs from agencies