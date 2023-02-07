No Menstruation Benefit Leaves For Women, Says Ministry Of Education

The Ministry of Education refused to consider menstruation benefit leave for women but have issued advisories to ensure safe, hygienic and menstrual friendly campus for women.

In a recent development, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha that they are not considering any proposal to ensure menstruation benefit leave for girls in educational institutions. This was the response from the ministry after a question was raised by the opposition party about menstrual friendly campuses.

However, the ministry has stated that all the Higher Education Institutions of India have been directed to make campuses menstrual friendly and ensure that women have access to clean common rooms, hygienic washrooms, affordable sanitary napkin vending machines and sanitary napkin disposal system.

Why Women Need Menstrual Benefit Leave?

The menstrual cycle is not only painful for women but it also impacts them mentally. Recent studies have stated that women who face discrimination at home, from friends or at work are likely to experience depression when they are on their cycle. A big part of this is because of the taboo still attached to menstruation. aside from women's mental state, some women have hormone problems and conditions like PCOD and PCOS which also makes their cycle more painful than normal. Moreover, period leaves will simply allow women to go through their cycle in peace and not constantly run to the bathroom, check for stains, fear that they will not have access to clean bathroom and water supply or be forced to use unhygienic restrooms when it is an emergency.

UGC Guidelines To Ensure A Menstrual Friendly Campus

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has put out 'Guidelines for Basic facilities and amenities for safe, secure environment for Women and Women Cell (for sensitization, policy implementation, monitoring and grievance redressal) in higher education institutions. Other amenities included are:

Easy access to basic hygiene and sanitation facilities for women.

Clean, well maintained and fully functioning separate washrooms.

24 hour water supply.

Availability of soap, covered bins.

Availability of sanitary pad disposal bins and vending machines in all its buildings.

Appointment of sanitary staff to ensure that these facilities are kept clean and usable at all times.

UGC Advisory

UGC has also issued an advisory to create awareness on proper disposal of menstrual waste and promote proper menstrual sanitation. The aim is to encourage women to use sanitary products which are eco-friendly and biodegradable and also promote the use of sanitary product incinerators.

All India Council for Technical Education Advisory

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has also issued an advisory on menstrual health and hygiene. They will also ensure that quality menstrual products are available to young women through vending machines, ensure that the used products are being disposed off safely through sanitary napkin incinerators.

