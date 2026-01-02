No Medical Test, No Wedding: This Country Mandates Premarital Health Screening From This Year

Planning to get married? This country has made premarital medical examinations mandatory for couples from this year, linking marriage registration to essential health screenings.

Oman has made premarital examinations important, commencing from January 1, 2026, for those who are planning on getting married. The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced these examinations as a compulsory requirement for all those proceeding with it. The procedure goes on the completion of an exam and then finalising the marriage contract. It is also mandatory for those, even if one of the parties is non-Omani, and this reform is a part of Royal Decree No.111 / 2025 on the regulation of Premarital Medical Examination, which has been issued by the Sultan of Oman, named Haitham bin Tariq. It is important for the Omani coupleto go through this medical process in order to get married.

Purpose Of Premarital Test

Premarital test is of extreme importance in Oman, as if somebody who tries to violate it will be punished and imprisoned for ten days, and it would not exceed six months and a fine of up to 1,000 Omani Riyals.

The Health Ministry of Oman justified the point of the examination by stating that it is used to identify carriers of hereditary blood disorders-that is, sickle cell anemia and thalassemia-and infections are also a part of the screening, that is, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIVor AIDS. According to the Ministry, premarital medical tests have been taken as mandatory in the preventive steps to contain the transmission of genetic, hereditary, and infections diseases in the society.

The early diagnosis can :

Minimize the birth of children with inherited blood disease Decrease the health Social, psychological and economic burden on the family Decrease the pressure on the health facilities and blood banks Prevent the transmission of infectious diseases between husband and wife as well as mother to fetus. It also allows the concerned individuals to get the right preventative and curative solutions.

Why This Has Been Taken Up Now?

The premarital screening in Oman has been voluntary in Oman since 1999 although the participation was only 42 percent in 2025. This compelled the Ministry of Health to ensure that it became compulsory in order to boost family health and save the society at risk of such illnesses. The Ministry explained by mandate it was the duty to take the examination and not to meddle in the decision of the couple whether or not to get married after examination.

locations Of Premarital Screening Services

In Oman, premarital screening services are provided at the primary health centres. Citizens of Oman can refer to a government healthcare facility of any type, and the tests can be also done in the private healthcare facilities, which are certified by the Ministry of Health. It is recommended that the couple should have the screening completed long before the marriage contract agreement is made because some of such cases might need extra tests and counselling procedures to be done.

Overall, premarital medical examination completion certificate is provided on completion of all the required tests and counselling activities.The Ministry underlined that all medical information is processed, and there is a strict limitation on its disclosure to a third party. It was hopeful that the results would be used by the couples to make decisions concerning their future families