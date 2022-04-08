'No Kissing, Hugs or Sleeping Together': China Releases New COVID Rules As Omicron Cases Jump

In a bizarre move to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country, China has asked all its citizens to stay away from kissing, hugging or sleeping together. As China's largest financial hub, Shanghai extends lockdown following rise in coronavirus infection cases, the has gone an extra step ahead in trying to control the spread by issuing what look to be some bizarre new rules for its Shanghai citizens.

The residents in Shanghai took to social media to show how the city's health authorities are imposing strict rules to contain the spread of the COVID virus. In a video that went viral on Twitter, announcement are being made by drones in the country that states residents should not sing from balconies. The message reads, "Control the soul's desire for freedom and do not open the window to sing. This behavior has the risk of spreading the epidemic."

As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: "Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing." https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaVpic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022

In another video, healthcare workers can be seen urging people to not sleep or hug, as these actions can increase the spread of the virus. In the video, they can be heard saying - "From tonight, couples should sleep separately, don't kiss, hug is not allowed, and eat separately. Thank you for your corporation."

This comes weeks after four legged robots were seen in the streets of Shanghai, making announcements to warn people against stepping out of their houses.

Shanghai Battles COVID Surge

China's biggest financial hub Shanghai entered the second week of lockdown which was imposed to conduct mass COVID testing after reports of asymptomatic Omicron patients surfaced earlier this month. With 20,000 daily cases, Shanghai is become the new epicentre of COVID-19 in the country.

The Chinese mainland reported 1,284 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 322 in Shanghai, on Wednesday, China's National Health Commission reported on Thursday. Wednesday also saw 21,784 new asymptomatic cases, including 19,660 in Shanghai, it said. Shanghai with a population of about 26 million, which remained under lockdown for several days, has already conducted three rounds of mass testing.

According to the experts, the sudden surge in cases across Shanghai is due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19. The city has logged 114,000 cases since the latest wave of outbreaks started on March 1, recording more cases in a month than the previous two years combined.

