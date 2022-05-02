No COVID 4th Wave In India Right Now: ICMR Says Current Surge In Cases Is Only 'Localised Blips'

On Sunday, the country logged 3,324 new cases with 40 deaths. But, can we call this recent surge a sign of the fourth wave in India?

India is witnessing a steady surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. On Sunday, the country logged 3,324 new cases with 40 deaths. But, can we call this recent surge a sign of the fourth wave in India? According to Dr Samiran Panda, Additional Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), recent trends only indicate localised spikes in some districts of India. Speaking to IANS on the topic, Dr Panda said, "Some surges have been observed at district levels. This is called a blip... Blips are confined to certain geographical regions of the country."

Why This is Not The Indication of a Fourth Wave

Talking about the reasons why the current surge cannot be called a sign of the fourth wave in India, Panda highlighted four points. These are --

The sudden surge in COVID cases has been only found at some local levels which is due to the testing ratio. Secondly, the spike in cases is just a blip and one cannot say that entire states are under the grip of Covid. Thirdly, there is no increase in hospital admission across the country. Also, no new variant has been found yet which indicates that there is no fourth wave right now.

The statement from the ICMR officials comes at a time when the country's COVID cases are on the rise. According to the data, the states where maximum cases are being reported are - Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka Tamil Nadu, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi.

It was earlier last month when the state government decided to uplift the COVID restrictions due to a steady dip in cases. However, there was a sudden surge within weeks. According to the latest statistics, in India, an increase of 403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

